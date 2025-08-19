Previous
Bridge between buildings by gnadtad
30 / 365

Bridge between buildings

Took while leaving the gym this morning. Pretty impressed with how nice the photo quality is from my iPhone SE 2022.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Gnadtad

@gnadtad
College student applying to medical school. One of my favorite quotes is from The Alchemist: “When each day is the same as the next, it's...
Photo Details

