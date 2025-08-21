Previous
Discovered a cool way to hang my bag by gnadtad
32 / 365

Discovered a cool way to hang my bag

Was going to buy a hook that will clamp to my desk, but found my carabiner big enough to do the job.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Gnadtad

@gnadtad
College student applying to medical school. One of my favorite quotes is from The Alchemist: “When each day is the same as the next, it's...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact