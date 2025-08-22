Previous
Macaroni by gnadtad
Macaroni

Was busy the whole day so didn’t have a chance to take any good photos. I took this picture this morning to text my roommates if I could have some of their macaroni.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Gnadtad

@gnadtad
College student applying to medical school. One of my favorite quotes is from The Alchemist: "When each day is the same as the next, it's...
