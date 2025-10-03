Previous
Breakfast by gnadtad
37 / 365

Breakfast

I want to start posting photos here again. Sharing my breakfast today. I don’t usually eat breakfast, but felt a bit hungry today. There’s also a hidden spoonful of peanut butter beneath the fruit.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Gnadtad

@gnadtad
College student applying to medical school. One of my favorite quotes is from The Alchemist: “When each day is the same as the next, it's...
