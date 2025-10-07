Sign up
Minimalist furniture
Came to my friend’s apartment for a birthday surprise; liked the way they furnished their living room.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Jonathan
@gnadtad
College student applying to medical school. One of my favorite quotes is from The Alchemist: “When each day is the same as the next, it's...
365
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
7th October 2025 2:41pm
Public
Public
