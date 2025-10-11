Previous
What does the fox say? by gnadtad
43 / 365

What does the fox say?

Anyone remember that song? Came across this art in a stairwell of a parking garage.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Jonathan

@gnadtad
College student applying to medical school. One of my favorite quotes is from The Alchemist: “When each day is the same as the next, it's...
Photo Details

