Acrylic Skies by goawayimreading
Acrylic Skies

Going back to the Hobonichi Weeks for my planner and this time I’m going to put more effort into making it mine. Switched out the old cover (wrapping paper from Norah’s baby shower a little over 3 years ago 😂) and made a new rainbow one. I love it 💜
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Kate Cunningham

@goawayimreading
