Our bushfire disaster casualties

Again, not my photo, it was published in The Age newspaper but I did want to share with my 365 friends. The koalas have been particularly badly affected with large numbers perishing in the flames and many, many badly burned and needing urgent vet attention. One of the problems stems from koalas' response to danger being to climb to the tops of trees, ie the very worst place to be in a eucalypt fire that's crowning.