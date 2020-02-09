Previous
Next
Black Cat by golftragic
Photo 1772

Black Cat

Lake Boga (NW Victoria) was the site of a Catalina flying boat repair depot during WW2. After many years of community effort a very good museum commemorating these aircraft has been built lake-side. Catalinas were often used for air-sea rescue and painted black to operate more safely at night. These aircraft have long fascinated me because my late father flew many missions in Cats as a Wireless Operator. Very slow-moving aircraft, casualty rates were high. Catalinas were also known as PBY-Consolidated aircraft.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
485% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise