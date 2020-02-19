Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1780
Sea Lake silos 3
Of all my photos of these silos I like this one best because it shows how these massive structures stand out from their surrounds.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3125
photos
100
followers
49
following
487% complete
View this month »
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
Latest from all albums
387
955
1778
956
957
1779
958
1780
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th January 2020 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
artwork
,
silos
,
railways
,
2020
,
lake-tyrrell
,
sea-lake
Maggiemae
ace
That's amazing! Obviously these silos are going to be around for quite a while!
February 19th, 2020
sarah
ace
Oh this is fantastic!! What a terrific idea
February 19th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
They sure dwarf the railroad tracks. I like your pov. Have you shared these with us before? Look familiar
February 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@maggiemae
Unless climate change wipes out the Mallee's wheat industry.
February 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@samae
Painting silos started in the Mallee a few year back and has become very popular all over the place now.
February 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@jgpittenger
I did post one of the two silos immediately the left of this group a day or two ago. Other than that one (maybe two??) I've never posted shots of these silos, haven't been to Sea Lake for over 30 years. I've posted shots of other silos, but each place seems to have different artwork from different artists. I suspect you're thinking of the Sheep Hills silos' artwork, similar colour scheme but, I think, different artist/s.
February 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close