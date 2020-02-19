Previous
Next
Sea Lake silos 3 by golftragic
Photo 1780

Sea Lake silos 3

Of all my photos of these silos I like this one best because it shows how these massive structures stand out from their surrounds.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
That's amazing! Obviously these silos are going to be around for quite a while!
February 19th, 2020  
sarah ace
Oh this is fantastic!! What a terrific idea
February 19th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
They sure dwarf the railroad tracks. I like your pov. Have you shared these with us before? Look familiar
February 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@maggiemae Unless climate change wipes out the Mallee's wheat industry.
February 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@samae Painting silos started in the Mallee a few year back and has become very popular all over the place now.
February 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@jgpittenger I did post one of the two silos immediately the left of this group a day or two ago. Other than that one (maybe two??) I've never posted shots of these silos, haven't been to Sea Lake for over 30 years. I've posted shots of other silos, but each place seems to have different artwork from different artists. I suspect you're thinking of the Sheep Hills silos' artwork, similar colour scheme but, I think, different artist/s.
February 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise