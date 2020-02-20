Sign up
Photo 1781
Reflecting on it all
My daughter-in-law Sue standing out in the very, very shallow waters of the salt-encrusted Lake Tyrrell.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
8
7
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests
3126
photos
100
followers
49
following
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
387
1778
956
957
1779
958
1780
1781
Views
7
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th January 2020 7:33pm
family
,
reflections
,
lake
,
2020
,
lake-tyrrell
Graeme Stevens
ace
super fab, an easy fav
February 20th, 2020
summerfield
ace
super shot, marns. aces!
February 20th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Perfection!
February 20th, 2020
julia
ace
Wow what a great shot .. fav
February 20th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Just superb. Instant fav
February 20th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@graemestevens
@summerfield
@jyokota
@julzmaioro
@salza
My sincere thanks to each and all of you lovely people for your comments and the faves. Sorry for the group reply, but very short of time right now.
February 20th, 2020
Rosie Kerr
ace
Just wonderful reflections and tones. Don't reply. :)
February 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
a stunning capture and wonderful image. love the reflection and wonderful tones.
February 20th, 2020
