Reflecting on it all by golftragic
Photo 1781

Reflecting on it all

My daughter-in-law Sue standing out in the very, very shallow waters of the salt-encrusted Lake Tyrrell.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia.
Graeme Stevens ace
super fab, an easy fav
February 20th, 2020  
summerfield ace
super shot, marns. aces!
February 20th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Perfection!
February 20th, 2020  
julia ace
Wow what a great shot .. fav
February 20th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Just superb. Instant fav
February 20th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@graemestevens @summerfield @jyokota @julzmaioro @salza My sincere thanks to each and all of you lovely people for your comments and the faves. Sorry for the group reply, but very short of time right now.
February 20th, 2020  
Rosie Kerr ace
Just wonderful reflections and tones. Don't reply. :)
February 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
a stunning capture and wonderful image. love the reflection and wonderful tones.
February 20th, 2020  
