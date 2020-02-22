Sign up
Photo 1783
Salty
Salt-encrusted remnants of Cheetham Salt's retaining structures in Lake Tyrrell.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3128
photos
100
followers
49
following
488% complete
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1779
956
957
1780
958
1781
1782
1783
Views
4
365
X-T2
27th January 2020 7:39pm
sunset
,
lake
,
salt
,
2020
,
lake-tyrrell
,
sea-lake
365 Project
