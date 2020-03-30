Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1786
Happier times
18 days ago in a totally different world. On-course golf lesson, Les with Scottie Smith showing her the way.
For a little light relief from the prevailing doom and gloom:
https://youtu.be/1Ad4_0e9oSA
cid:C3B6EC46-66F0-4025-96ED-A2FBEFB30915/8F52DCEF-1970-48DF-A651-F7DAB23246E6
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3132
photos
98
followers
49
following
489% complete
View this month »
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Latest from all albums
958
1781
1782
1783
1784
959
1785
1786
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
12th March 2020 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golf
,
2020
,
13th-beach
,
barwon-heads
Babs
ace
Who would have thought the world could change so quickly.
Thanks for the link, made me smile.
March 30th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@onewing
I've just emailed you something that will really make you smile.
March 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
How you must miss playing golf! All courses are closed here since last week, not sure if yours is too.
Thanks for that fabulous link Marnie, such a sweet talented couple :-)
March 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the link, made me smile.
Thanks for that fabulous link Marnie, such a sweet talented couple :-)