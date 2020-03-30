Previous
Happier times by golftragic
Photo 1786

Happier times

18 days ago in a totally different world. On-course golf lesson, Les with Scottie Smith showing her the way.

For a little light relief from the prevailing doom and gloom:

https://youtu.be/1Ad4_0e9oSA

30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Marnie

Who would have thought the world could change so quickly.

Thanks for the link, made me smile.
March 30th, 2020  
@onewing I've just emailed you something that will really make you smile.
March 30th, 2020  
How you must miss playing golf! All courses are closed here since last week, not sure if yours is too.
Thanks for that fabulous link Marnie, such a sweet talented couple :-)
March 30th, 2020  
