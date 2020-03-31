Storms coming

In the absence of any new photos I thought I'd post this one taken about four weeks ago from a high point about 50m from our front gate.



Since the subject of toilet paper has been raised here I thought I'd post a link to brighten up our dark days.



cid:87998609-CD5D-4011-8CF3-4DE80E177699/9AE9E0E0-E025-4FB7-8BB9-BDEF542DFD90



