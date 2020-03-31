Previous
Next
Storms coming by golftragic
Photo 1787

Storms coming

In the absence of any new photos I thought I'd post this one taken about four weeks ago from a high point about 50m from our front gate.

Since the subject of toilet paper has been raised here I thought I'd post a link to brighten up our dark days.

cid:87998609-CD5D-4011-8CF3-4DE80E177699/9AE9E0E0-E025-4FB7-8BB9-BDEF542DFD90

31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
This is wonderful. Stay safe and sane.
March 31st, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a great capture of this wonderful cloudscape! Unfortunately I cannot open the link ;-)
March 31st, 2020  
Marnie ace
@joysabin We're in a good situation Joy, lots of garden, heaps of public open space very close by, lots of toys to play with, real interests and we get on well with each other.
March 31st, 2020  
Marnie ace
@ludwigsdiana Sorry about that Diana, I'll check it out and see what I can do - if anything.
March 31st, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Super fab sky
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise