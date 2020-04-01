Sign up
Photo 1788
Waiting
I thought I may as well try my hand at some street photography while I was in the supermarket car park.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3134
photos
98
followers
49
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
1st April 2020 10:53am
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
man
,
taxi
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
Diana
ace
a great capture Marnie, he looks rather impatient ;-)
April 1st, 2020
Marnie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
He was talking on his phone to, I think, one of his kids.
April 1st, 2020
Babs
ace
Wouldn't fancy being a taxi driver at the moment.
April 1st, 2020
Marnie
ace
Nah, me either, the usually bustling car park was half empty, and his was the only taxi on a a usually busy rank.
April 1st, 2020
