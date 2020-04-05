Previous
Signs of the times: 5 by golftragic
Photo 1792

Signs of the times: 5

In Oz 'social distancing' is meant to be 1.5m. One of the occupants of this home is a medico so I guess she wants to remind people of just how far that is, as well as doing 'spot the teddy'. Have you spotted the third soft toy yet?
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Photo Details

Babs ace
There are lots of people making us smile at the moment and we desperately need smiles. Some get too easily bogged down by doom and gloom.

Love the teddy peeping through the mail box.
April 5th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@onewing Yes, me too, but I did wonder if it was Snoopy.
April 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
@golftragic You could be right, I was just assuming it would be a teddy.
April 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
Great idea and shot. Many people are not aware what a distance that actually is.
April 5th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@onewing So too did I Babs, but then settled on Snoopy.
April 5th, 2020  
