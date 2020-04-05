Sign up
Photo 1792
Signs of the times: 5
In Oz 'social distancing' is meant to be 1.5m. One of the occupants of this home is a medico so I guess she wants to remind people of just how far that is, as well as doing 'spot the teddy'. Have you spotted the third soft toy yet?
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3138
photos
99
followers
49
following
Tags
sign
,
virus
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
Babs
ace
There are lots of people making us smile at the moment and we desperately need smiles. Some get too easily bogged down by doom and gloom.
Love the teddy peeping through the mail box.
April 5th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@onewing
Yes, me too, but I did wonder if it was Snoopy.
April 5th, 2020
Babs
ace
@golftragic
You could be right, I was just assuming it would be a teddy.
April 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great idea and shot. Many people are not aware what a distance that actually is.
April 5th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@onewing
So too did I Babs, but then settled on Snoopy.
April 5th, 2020
