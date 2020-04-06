Sign up
Photo 1793
Signs of our times 6
Social distancing?? Nah, we're bullet-proof, no-one's gonna tell me what I can't do!!
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Taken
1st April 2020 10:54am
signs
202
virus
belmont
geelong
Graeme Stevens
ace
The longer that twazzocks like this continue to flout the simplest of rules,the longer this situation will continue. Some of us actually want to go back to work.
In other news, great shot and processing
April 6th, 2020
