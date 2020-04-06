Previous
Signs of our times 6 by golftragic
Photo 1793

Signs of our times 6

Social distancing?? Nah, we're bullet-proof, no-one's gonna tell me what I can't do!!
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Graeme Stevens ace
The longer that twazzocks like this continue to flout the simplest of rules,the longer this situation will continue. Some of us actually want to go back to work.
In other news, great shot and processing
April 6th, 2020  
