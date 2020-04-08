Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1795
Signs of the times: 8
Chatting with friends in the park - socially distanced.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3142
photos
99
followers
49
following
491% complete
View this month »
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
Latest from all albums
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
960
1794
1795
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
8th April 2020 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
signs
,
park
,
virus
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
Taffy
ace
Perfect composition for the times!
April 8th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Oh, yes, very appropriately distanced, yet social.
April 8th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@taffy
Thanks Taffy. At least we're still allowed to go outside for exercise so long as we don't stray too far from home.
April 8th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Nicely caught. I like the way you have processed this. The sepia tone gives it a nice warm feeling.
April 8th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@jyokota
Oh yes, very social. I hadn't seen these two women for ages, quite a blast from the past really. Both worked in the Deakin Uni library and I knew them well back then. It's such a buzz to catch up with old friends and colleagues.
April 8th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@salza
Thanks Sally, that's exactly what I thought. Real b&w made it all look very cold and unreal.
April 8th, 2020
Dianne
His nice to catch up with two friends at once. Great photojournalist image.
April 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close