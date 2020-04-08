Previous
Signs of the times: 8 by golftragic
Photo 1795

Signs of the times: 8

Chatting with friends in the park - socially distanced.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Photo Details

Taffy ace
Perfect composition for the times!
April 8th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Oh, yes, very appropriately distanced, yet social.
April 8th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@taffy Thanks Taffy. At least we're still allowed to go outside for exercise so long as we don't stray too far from home.
April 8th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Nicely caught. I like the way you have processed this. The sepia tone gives it a nice warm feeling.
April 8th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@jyokota Oh yes, very social. I hadn't seen these two women for ages, quite a blast from the past really. Both worked in the Deakin Uni library and I knew them well back then. It's such a buzz to catch up with old friends and colleagues.
April 8th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@salza Thanks Sally, that's exactly what I thought. Real b&w made it all look very cold and unreal.
April 8th, 2020  
Dianne
His nice to catch up with two friends at once. Great photojournalist image.
April 8th, 2020  
