Signs of our times 12 by golftragic
Photo 1799

Signs of our times 12

We have two Coles supermarkets close by, small and huge. I much prefer the former, much more friendly. It was a filthy cold, windy wet start to Easter Saturday so I went up there for opening time (7am), only two other women shoppers there, both my age. Whizzed round store, got my groceries, went to my car, looked back and saw this shot. I'm on very friendly terms with the woman staff member and she was quite happy for me to take this shot of the strict social distancing and hygiene regimes now in place at the door.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
summerfield ace
this is good to see. this morning, i almost had a row with a woman who thought i was jumping the line when i was talking to my sister who was in front of her. i said i had asked to save my place for me and we've been there for quite a while before she came along. what beefed me was she was busy on her mobile and did not notice that she was less than an arm's length from my sister. at first i was feeling generous and told my sister that i will keep her company up to the front and she can just get my stuff for me. but the woman would look at me like she was ready to kill me yet when she's looking at her mobile she'd move closer to my sister. when i called her out she babbled on about me using my age to jump the line. i told her she was using her stupidity and i can call the cop at the corner if she doesn't comply with the 2 metres distancing policy. blah-blah-blah! and called me a bitch. so, i just went ahead of my sister which was my original place anyway and to hell with being miss nice old lady. inside she was still babbling so i told her her she speaks trash and she's fat. her eyes bulged from anger. i don't know what it is with women, you call them fat they get mad even if they're not.
April 12th, 2020  
