Signs of our times 12

We have two Coles supermarkets close by, small and huge. I much prefer the former, much more friendly. It was a filthy cold, windy wet start to Easter Saturday so I went up there for opening time (7am), only two other women shoppers there, both my age. Whizzed round store, got my groceries, went to my car, looked back and saw this shot. I'm on very friendly terms with the woman staff member and she was quite happy for me to take this shot of the strict social distancing and hygiene regimes now in place at the door.