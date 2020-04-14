Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1801
Signs of our times: 14
With all pubs, clubs and restaurants/cafes closed this micro-brewery converted operations into making hand sanitiser, a product in very hot demand these days.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3148
photos
99
followers
49
following
493% complete
View this month »
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
8th April 2020 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shop
,
signs
,
virus
,
geelong
,
2020
summerfield
ace
there's a brilliant switch!
April 14th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@summerfield
I thought the same Vikki. Hand sanitiser has been very hard to get for the past few weeks and it sells like hot cakes when in stock.
April 14th, 2020
summerfield
ace
@golftragic
- hotcakes? and there's a brilliant idea for tomorrow"s breakfast. thanks, marnie!😀
April 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close