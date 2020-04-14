Previous
Signs of our times: 14 by golftragic
Photo 1801

Signs of our times: 14

With all pubs, clubs and restaurants/cafes closed this micro-brewery converted operations into making hand sanitiser, a product in very hot demand these days.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
summerfield ace
there's a brilliant switch!
April 14th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@summerfield I thought the same Vikki. Hand sanitiser has been very hard to get for the past few weeks and it sells like hot cakes when in stock.
April 14th, 2020  
summerfield ace
@golftragic - hotcakes? and there's a brilliant idea for tomorrow"s breakfast. thanks, marnie!😀
April 14th, 2020  
