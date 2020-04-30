Sign up
Photo 1817
Signs of our times 30
Final image in this series, sent to me by my son. I think this sign says it all. Apologies for the bit of bad language, hope no-one was offended.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Rob Z
ace
That puts it all in perspective - clever, funny and pretty apt!
April 30th, 2020
