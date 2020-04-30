Previous
Next
Signs of our times 30 by golftragic
Photo 1817

Signs of our times 30

Final image in this series, sent to me by my son. I think this sign says it all. Apologies for the bit of bad language, hope no-one was offended.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
497% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
That puts it all in perspective - clever, funny and pretty apt!
April 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise