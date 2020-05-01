Sign up
Photo 1818
The neighbourhood 1
Still very restricted in what we're allowed to do and where we're allowed to go but exercising and dog-walking in your neighbourhood is permitted. These mailboxes belong to the only block of flats around here.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3168
photos
97
followers
49
following
2
365
X20
1st May 2020 10:36am
b&w
neighbourhood
virus
belmont
geelong
2020
