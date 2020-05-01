Previous
The neighbourhood 1 by golftragic
Photo 1818

The neighbourhood 1

Still very restricted in what we're allowed to do and where we're allowed to go but exercising and dog-walking in your neighbourhood is permitted. These mailboxes belong to the only block of flats around here.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Marnie

@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
