Photo 1820
Neighbourhood 3
People are putting up blue ribbons at their gates in honour of the four police officers killed in an horrific traffic accident caused by an idiot driver plus a likely drug-affected truck driver.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Marnie
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
2nd May 2020 9:12am
Tags
blue
,
police
,
virus
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
