Neighbourhood 5

A glorious, slightly foggy autumn morning down by the park. Saw this scene as I parked the car and couldn't take the shot quickly enough. Maggie was hyped up for her walk and Not Amused at the delay. The higher ground in the background is the little limestone promentory I've mentioned in earlier posts. This road would be chockers at this hour under normal circumstances. Very little traffic in the continuing lockdown.