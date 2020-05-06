Previous
Next
Neighbourhood 6 by golftragic
Photo 1823

Neighbourhood 6

This persimmon tree in a nearby front yard still has a few fruit hanging on it, much to the delight of a bunch of currawongs. I gave the photo a bit of a seeing-to just for fun.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
499% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Oh no ... I sent FG on a errand today to get some persimmon's .. came home without any .. I should of sent him to yours..
May 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a lovely pp of colour.
May 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise