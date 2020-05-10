Sign up
Photo 1827
Neighbourhood 10
Lots of painting, DIY and gardening going on with the lock-down. Hardware stores are doing very well.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
2nd May 2020 8:59am
Tags
fence
,
neighbourhood
,
virus
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
