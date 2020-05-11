Sign up
Photo 1828
Neighbourhood 11
Booze section of local supermarket.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3188
photos
97
followers
49
following
Tags
neighbourhood
,
virus
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
Louise & Ken
ace
At least you can still purchase it! I'm fascinated by the things around the world that have been restricted!
May 11th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@Weezilou
Yes, the international comparisons are very interesting.
May 11th, 2020
