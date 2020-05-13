Sign up
Photo 1830
Neighbourhood (sort of) 13:we're back!!
Sorry everyone, couldn't resist. First game since mid-March, glorious autumn day, lots of strange local rules, and everyone very rusty but enjoying their time on the course.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
7
0
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3192
photos
97
followers
50
following
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
972
1827
973
974
1828
975
1829
1830
Views
6
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
13th May 2020 9:49am
Tags
golf
,
neighbourhood
,
2020
,
golf-course
,
13th-beach
,
barwon-heads
Newbank Lass
ace
enjoy being out there. now wishingI knew golf, will be a long time until my exercise of choice, I'm a swimmer and dreaming of the pool
May 13th, 2020
Dianne
Great to see and good you got a mild autumn day too.
May 13th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@newbank
Each to their own Ruth. I do hope you can get back to the pool soon. Sounds like things in the UK aren't too good.
May 13th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Oh here you are - teeing off under blue skies and swinging that club - free and enjoying!
May 13th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@dide
Thanks Dianne, coldish start, but a gorgeous day. Bliss.
May 13th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@maggiemae
Not me, of course, that's Les. She'd kill me if she knew I'd posted this shot. Least said, soonest mended.
May 13th, 2020
Monique
ace
Oh Nice, my friend told me yesterday via zoom that the 8 weeks not playing didn’t improve her game but she was very happy to start again, as you must be ☺️
May 13th, 2020
