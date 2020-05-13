Previous
Neighbourhood (sort of) 13:we're back!! by golftragic
Photo 1830

Neighbourhood (sort of) 13:we're back!!

Sorry everyone, couldn't resist. First game since mid-March, glorious autumn day, lots of strange local rules, and everyone very rusty but enjoying their time on the course.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Newbank Lass ace
enjoy being out there. now wishingI knew golf, will be a long time until my exercise of choice, I'm a swimmer and dreaming of the pool
May 13th, 2020  
Dianne
Great to see and good you got a mild autumn day too.
May 13th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@newbank Each to their own Ruth. I do hope you can get back to the pool soon. Sounds like things in the UK aren't too good.
May 13th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Oh here you are - teeing off under blue skies and swinging that club - free and enjoying!
May 13th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@dide Thanks Dianne, coldish start, but a gorgeous day. Bliss.
May 13th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@maggiemae Not me, of course, that's Les. She'd kill me if she knew I'd posted this shot. Least said, soonest mended.
May 13th, 2020  
Monique ace
Oh Nice, my friend told me yesterday via zoom that the 8 weeks not playing didn’t improve her game but she was very happy to start again, as you must be ☺️
May 13th, 2020  
