Photo 1834
Neighbourhood 17
Yesterday morning at the socially distanced driving range. Three degrees and a heavy dew so good to be out there again.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Tags
golf
neighbourhood
virus
2020
13th-beach
barwon-heads
Graeme Stevens
ace
At 3 degrees I would be painfully aware of the precise location of my nipples, so kudos to you for your dedication ;)
May 17th, 2020
julia
ace
Certainly will leave a trail if you got too close... sounds a bit chilly .. good for you...
May 17th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@graemestevens
S'OK, we all had lots of layers on to protect said nipples and elsewhere. Just dew thank goodness, hate it when there's frost like that.
May 17th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@julzmaioro
I love the trails on mornings like this. We play pretty early so not too much traffic in front of us.
May 17th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
So many cool lines and shadows! Makes it seem a bit surrealistic a scene. Glad you were able to get out and enjoy your golf
May 17th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@jyokota
It's so good to get back this bit of our normality Junko. We're both perfectly content to be at home a great deal of the time, lots to do in house and garden, but I've badly missed my golf and clinical pilates. The first is back, albeit modified to conform to the necessary social distancing and no touching stuff. The second I think will be back again very soon, maybe week after next. My aging body needs that targeted exercise badly.
May 17th, 2020
