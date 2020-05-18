Sign up
Photo 1835
Neighbourhood 18
Hand sanitiser at the door, wipes for trolley/basket handles and one-way doors. Welcome to the COVID-19 world.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Tags
b&w
,
shop
,
neighbourhood
,
worker
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Tells the story well. Gives a grim spin being in b&w
May 18th, 2020
