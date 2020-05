Neighbourhood 21

We live in a relatively old suburb in easy reach of the CBD with most house blocks the old quarter-acre size. With Geelong growing far too quickly IMO there's been huge interest from both developers and home-owners to sub-divide and build units rather than the predominant house and garden style. This kind of traffic hazard has become all too common much to my displeasure and that of many other locals. We live just round the corner at the end.