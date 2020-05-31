Previous
Neighbourhood 31 by golftragic
Photo 1845

Neighbourhood 31

A glorious morning for walking in the park with Maggie. A happy shot to finish off the month's theme.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Photo Details

