Sky over Highton by golftragic
Photo 1847

Sky over Highton

Lovely crisp winter's day with a slight mist and some sunshine. I was trying out a borrowed lens by taking a bunch of various subjects - with greater and lesser degrees of success. I thought this one worked out OK.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Maggiemae ace
It looks very like the ridge that our house is built, taken on the other side of the valley! If I got outside and yelled, will you hear me?
Nice definitions!
July 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a great view. I would love to see a close up of the two chimneys in this shot. Do you know what the buildings are?
July 12th, 2020  
Annie D ace
Great view...love the clouds
July 12th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@maggiemae Give us a yell and we'll see, or may more likely (?) hear.
July 12th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@annied Fabulous morning.
July 12th, 2020  
