Previous
Next
Photo 1847
Sky over Highton
Lovely crisp winter's day with a slight mist and some sunshine. I was trying out a borrowed lens by taking a bunch of various subjects - with greater and lesser degrees of success. I thought this one worked out OK.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
5
0
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests
3231
photos
96
followers
49
following
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1841
1842
1843
1844
981
1845
1846
1847
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
12th July 2020 8:43am
b&w
,
clouds
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
,
highton
Maggiemae
ace
It looks very like the ridge that our house is built, taken on the other side of the valley! If I got outside and yelled, will you hear me?
Nice definitions!
July 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a great view. I would love to see a close up of the two chimneys in this shot. Do you know what the buildings are?
July 12th, 2020
Annie D
ace
Great view...love the clouds
July 12th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@maggiemae
Give us a yell and we'll see, or may more likely (?) hear.
July 12th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@annied
Fabulous morning.
July 12th, 2020
Nice definitions!