Photo 1848
Waiting, waiting …
Stuck at the level crossing on the way to golf, camera nearby. What's a girl to do except take a photo of the train when it eventually appeared?
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
20th June 2020 8:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
motion
,
train
,
railways
,
geelong
,
2020
