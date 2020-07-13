Previous
Waiting, waiting … by golftragic
Photo 1848

Waiting, waiting …

Stuck at the level crossing on the way to golf, camera nearby. What's a girl to do except take a photo of the train when it eventually appeared?
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Marnie

@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
