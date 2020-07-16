Previous
Next
Maybe a little extreme? by golftragic
Photo 1849

Maybe a little extreme?

I know some people are opting for so-called tiny houses, but maybe this is a tad extreme?
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
LOL! That's cute!
July 16th, 2020  
summerfield ace
you are so funny, marnie.
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise