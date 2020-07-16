Sign up
Photo 1849
Maybe a little extreme?
I know some people are opting for so-called tiny houses, but maybe this is a tad extreme?
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Tags
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! That's cute!
July 16th, 2020
summerfield
ace
you are so funny, marnie.
July 16th, 2020
