Photo 1850
Light and shade
Not very exciting but I wanted to try out some stuff I've been learning.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
7
0
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3234
photos
95
followers
48
following
1844
981
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
Views
8
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
19th July 2020 9:22am
Tags
b&w
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
Sally Ings
ace
Very nice high contrast black and white. It reminds me of an Ansel Adams picture
July 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@salza
Oh wow, what a compliment, thank you Sally. I meant to ask you before how things were going for you with this whole virus situation. Hope you and yours are all OK.
July 19th, 2020
Dianne
You nailed it!
July 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful light and shade.
July 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@dide
Thanks Dianne, I do really appreciate your comment. I fiddled with this for a fair while in Photoshop with lots of layers and stuff.
July 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much.
July 19th, 2020
julia
ace
Great shot and extra good in b&w... nice edit..
July 19th, 2020
