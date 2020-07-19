Previous
Light and shade by golftragic
Photo 1850

Light and shade

Not very exciting but I wanted to try out some stuff I've been learning.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Sally Ings ace
Very nice high contrast black and white. It reminds me of an Ansel Adams picture
July 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@salza Oh wow, what a compliment, thank you Sally. I meant to ask you before how things were going for you with this whole virus situation. Hope you and yours are all OK.
July 19th, 2020  
Dianne
You nailed it!
July 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful light and shade.
July 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@dide Thanks Dianne, I do really appreciate your comment. I fiddled with this for a fair while in Photoshop with lots of layers and stuff.
July 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you very much.
July 19th, 2020  
julia ace
Great shot and extra good in b&w... nice edit..
July 19th, 2020  
