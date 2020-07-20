Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1851
Going up
Seen in a local park on my walk home from from dropping my car in for service. I couldn't resist that orange jacket.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
4
0
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3235
photos
95
followers
48
following
507% complete
View this month »
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
981
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
20th July 2020 7:57am
Tags
park
,
woman
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
julia
ace
Got an orange jacket very similar .. but I think I would wear different coloured pants with it though..
July 20th, 2020
Marnie
ace
I was standing puffing when I saw her and didn't take too much notice of the pants but you're probably right. And I don't wear tight pants, too much of me!
July 20th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@julzmaioro
Forgot to say I had a bright red puffer vest on!
July 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely pop of colour and light, seems like a pretty steep path.
July 20th, 2020
365 Project
