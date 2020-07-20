Previous
Going up by golftragic
Photo 1851

Going up

Seen in a local park on my walk home from from dropping my car in for service. I couldn't resist that orange jacket.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia.
Photo Details

julia ace
Got an orange jacket very similar .. but I think I would wear different coloured pants with it though..
July 20th, 2020  
Marnie ace
I was standing puffing when I saw her and didn't take too much notice of the pants but you're probably right. And I don't wear tight pants, too much of me!
July 20th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@julzmaioro Forgot to say I had a bright red puffer vest on!
July 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely pop of colour and light, seems like a pretty steep path.
July 20th, 2020  
