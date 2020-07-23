Previous
Just after sunrise by golftragic
Just after sunrise

Taken while walking home along the northern bank of the Barwon before crossing the foot-bridge.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Ethel ace
I just love the light and silhouettes
July 23rd, 2020  
Marnie ace
@ethelperry Thank you Ethel. I've tried this shot a few times in the past but the outlined building on the right (the now converted RETSOL textile mill just west of the James Harrison bridge) has always spoiled the effect if you can see it.
July 23rd, 2020  
