Photo 1853
Watch-dog watching
Maggie on the McIntyre bridge a couple of mornings ago. She's watching a lone skuller.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
2
0
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3237
photos
96
followers
48
following
julia
ace
Looks like Maggie would like to join the rower...
July 24th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@julzmaioro
Knowing Maggie's aversion to water I think she'd sooner supervise from up there.
July 24th, 2020
