Vicki by golftragic
Photo 1855

Vicki

Late one afternoon some weeks ago. We were just having a social hit.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
bkb in the city
Great candid shot
July 30th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What a gorgeous setting for a game!
July 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
The course looks like green velvet! Beautifully kept. Thats a huge bunker over there on your way forward!
July 30th, 2020  
