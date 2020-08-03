Previous
Clinical pilates in the Age of COVID-19 by golftragic
Clinical pilates in the Age of COVID-19

All four participants well distanced with 4 exercise stations, social distancing at all times, physio and all 4 of us (only 3 this morning). Health declaration to be completed before setting foot in the practice, stay outside till we're called in, put mask on, use hand sanitiser at the door, bring minimal stuff inside. Four separated exercise stations, clean down each plus any extra equipment with paper towel and special disinfectant when you're finished, wait till next station is free, use hand sanitiser frequently. Place some hand-straps from the reformers into the 'dirty' bucket while physio replaces with 'clean' ones for the next person. PS: everyone has to be a patient of one of the physios here before you can join one of these classes. PPS: all classes now cancelled for the next 6 weeks (at least) with our new Stage 3 restrictions.
Marnie

I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Babs ace
Everything is such a performance these days isn't it. I wonder if we will ever get back to normality or is this going to be the new normal for a long time.
August 3rd, 2020  
julia ace
Feel very sorry for you Victoria peeps.. please keep yourself safe..
August 3rd, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
All our gyms etc have been closed since 27th March when our lockdown commenced. The parks are also closed - no gathering of people allowed. Thankfully we have friends on farms and thus we can exercise out and about. My yoga instructor gives a zoom class every day so that's also a bonus.
Hopefully this virus can be contained and a semblance of normality can return. Take care and stay safe
August 3rd, 2020  
