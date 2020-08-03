Clinical pilates in the Age of COVID-19

All four participants well distanced with 4 exercise stations, social distancing at all times, physio and all 4 of us (only 3 this morning). Health declaration to be completed before setting foot in the practice, stay outside till we're called in, put mask on, use hand sanitiser at the door, bring minimal stuff inside. Four separated exercise stations, clean down each plus any extra equipment with paper towel and special disinfectant when you're finished, wait till next station is free, use hand sanitiser frequently. Place some hand-straps from the reformers into the 'dirty' bucket while physio replaces with 'clean' ones for the next person. PS: everyone has to be a patient of one of the physios here before you can join one of these classes. PPS: all classes now cancelled for the next 6 weeks (at least) with our new Stage 3 restrictions.