Hungarian parliament at night by golftragic
Hungarian parliament at night

Hard to believe that four years ago we were looking at this sight from our hotel window. Not much chance of getting interesting shots while we're still under lockdown so I've been processing old photos.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Dianne
What incredible architecture and a lovely image. Fav
I guess eventually the world will come back to normal, but it might take years...
August 16th, 2020  
Valerina
Stunning!
August 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely shot and probably a lovely memory too.

I wonder how many people when asked in 2015 'where do you see yourself in 5 years time' thought they would be in the middle of this mess.

Got to fav this one the lighting is gorgeous.
August 16th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@dide Thanks Dianne. Thank goodness for all the lovely shots and the memories from our travels over the past few years. Goodness knows when life will return to any degree of normal, it's all getting a bit depressing here.
August 16th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@valerina Thank you.
August 16th, 2020  
