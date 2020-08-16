Sign up
Photo 1859
Hungarian parliament at night
Hard to believe that four years ago we were looking at this sight from our hotel window. Not much chance of getting interesting shots while we're still under lockdown so I've been processing old photos.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
5
2
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3243
photos
91
followers
48
following
509% complete
View this month »
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
20th September 2016 4:47am
night
river
architecture
2016
parliament
danube
hungary
Dianne
What incredible architecture and a lovely image. Fav
I guess eventually the world will come back to normal, but it might take years...
August 16th, 2020
Valerina
Stunning!
August 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely shot and probably a lovely memory too.
I wonder how many people when asked in 2015 'where do you see yourself in 5 years time' thought they would be in the middle of this mess.
Got to fav this one the lighting is gorgeous.
August 16th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@dide
Thanks Dianne. Thank goodness for all the lovely shots and the memories from our travels over the past few years. Goodness knows when life will return to any degree of normal, it's all getting a bit depressing here.
August 16th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@valerina
Thank you.
August 16th, 2020
