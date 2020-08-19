Sign up
Photo 1861
Lake Tyrell sunset
January this year, BC (Before COVID). Seems like forever ago. Lake Tyrell is a very, very shallow salt lake in N-W Victoria.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Tags
sunset
,
2020
,
sea-lake
,
lake-tyrell
Babs
ace
Oh wow Marnie, this is fabulous. I could see this on my wall, the editing is perfect. huge fav
August 19th, 2020
Margo
ace
Oh wonderful colours fav
August 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs, you've made me very happy.
August 19th, 2020
Jason
ace
Stunning on all levels
August 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@777margo
Thank you very much.
August 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@moonbi
Thanks
August 19th, 2020
