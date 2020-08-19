Previous
Next
Lake Tyrell sunset by golftragic
Photo 1861

Lake Tyrell sunset

January this year, BC (Before COVID). Seems like forever ago. Lake Tyrell is a very, very shallow salt lake in N-W Victoria.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow Marnie, this is fabulous. I could see this on my wall, the editing is perfect. huge fav
August 19th, 2020  
Margo ace
Oh wonderful colours fav
August 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@onewing Thanks Babs, you've made me very happy.
August 19th, 2020  
Jason ace
Stunning on all levels
August 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@777margo Thank you very much.
August 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@moonbi Thanks
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise