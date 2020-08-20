Previous
Next
Sue by golftragic
Photo 1862

Sue

My daughter-in-law practising her yoga out in Lake Tyrell. With my rotten balance nowadays I stuck to taking photos.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
very nice, i like it, marnie! aces!
August 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
WOW! Great capture -- she's floating or at least standing on water. Very cool.
August 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise