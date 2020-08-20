Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1862
Sue
My daughter-in-law practising her yoga out in Lake Tyrell. With my rotten balance nowadays I stuck to taking photos.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3246
photos
90
followers
48
following
510% complete
View this month »
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th January 2020 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
2020
,
salt-lake
,
sea-lake
,
lake-tyrell
summerfield
ace
very nice, i like it, marnie! aces!
August 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
WOW! Great capture -- she's floating or at least standing on water. Very cool.
August 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close