Not a good quality image, but fitting for the recent 75th anniversary of the end of WW2 in the Pacific. This sculpture shows an American and a Filipino soldier supporting each other in front of stones listing the hopelessly out-numbered units which fought the Japanese in this place March-May 1942. On March 12 General Macarthur had abandoned civilians, nurses and troops to a miserable fate and fled Corregidor for Australia where troops called him 'Dugout Dougie'.