The front is nigh by golftragic
Photo 1865

The front is nigh

The Antarctic recently sent us a series of cold fronts which we neither needed nor wanted. This is the crown of a neighbour's lemon-scented gum tree late one afternoon, taken from our back deck. SOOC
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

