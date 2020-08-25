Sign up
Photo 1865
The front is nigh
The Antarctic recently sent us a series of cold fronts which we neither needed nor wanted. This is the crown of a neighbour's lemon-scented gum tree late one afternoon, taken from our back deck. SOOC
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Tags
tree
,
light
,
sooc
,
belmont
,
2020
