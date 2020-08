They seek [it] here, they seek [it] there …

But it's not the Scarlet Pimpernel, just a pesky golf ball. Definitely not a award-winning photo but it sure tells a story. Taken from the red (women's) tee while we waited for these blokes to give up their futile search. In the background is the 13th Beach Life-Saving Clubhouse (nothing to do with the golf club but situated on the 13th Beach dunes overlooking the Southern Ocean.