That bridge again by golftragic
Photo 1869

That bridge again

No chance of decent photos today, weather's rubbish and blowing gang-busters. Typical southern Victoria.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
