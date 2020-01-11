Sign up
Photo 384
Hell on Earth
Not my photo, this one from an ABC online doco piece. Link below for those who want to read/see more.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-11/australian-bushfires-photos-before-and-after/11854888?j=1205402&jb=8&l=125_HTML&mid=7296852&sfmc_sub=91187547&u=33172630&utm_source=sfmc&utm_medium=email&utm_content=&utm_campaign=%3a125&user_id=799216d176168c932a6ff7a781bd4bc6c81bdd11712ddc6ce950eb367f75a450&WT.tsrc=email&WT.mc_id=Email%7c%7c125story+2
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Tags
australia
,
abc
,
documentary
,
bushfires
Diana
ace
Heartbreaking!
January 11th, 2020
