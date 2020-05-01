Previous
Signs of our times May 1 by golftragic
Photo 388

Signs of our times May 1

Another one from the supermarket. Before anyone asks, I have no idea what ACO stand for. A for Assisted and C for checkout, O is anyone's guess.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia.
