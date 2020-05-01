Sign up
Photo 388
Signs of our times May 1
Another one from the supermarket. Before anyone asks, I have no idea what ACO stand for. A for Assisted and C for checkout, O is anyone's guess.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3228
photos
98
followers
48
following
Views
1
Album
Clancy's Overflow
Taken
31st May 2020 9:04am
Tags
sign
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
,
signs-of-our-times
